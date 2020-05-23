Martha HENDERSON
HENDERSON, Martha Mahon 80, passed away May 18, 2020 at her home after a short battle with cancer. Martha was born April 28, 1940 in Greenfield, FL. She leaves behind one brother, Carl Mahon Jr; two daughters, Kathrine Allen and Donna Powell; five grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 6321 Radford St. in Spring Hill, May 30 from 4-6 pm. Family and friends are invited to share memories and pot luck on this day. For more information call (352) 650-3750.

