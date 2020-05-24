JACKSON, Martha Ann 100, died May 15, 2020. She was a native and a life long resident of St. Petersburg, FL. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1938, and attended Florida Bible College She helped start the Christian Womens Club of the First Baptist Church of West Memphis, AR. She was also a docent for the Florida International Museum for the JFK and Titanic exhibits, President of the PTA for 54th Ave. N. Elementary from 53-54. Martha was a member of Northeast Park Baptist Church, she also belonged to the Women's Service League. She was a volunteered at the Senior Center and Bayfront Medical Center gift shops, the polling stations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Little League Baseball. She signed up to collect for the March of Dimes every year. Martha also knitted the skull caps for newborns at Bayfront Hospital and cancer patients at St. Anthony's Hospital. She was a teller at Florida National Bank prior to becoming a homemaker and raising five children. Martha married Robert E. Jackson Feb. 3, 1946 at First Methodist Church. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert E. Jackson and survived by her sons, Robert Ernest (Mary), James Barry (Arlene), Dale Emory (Rose Ann), Thomas Edward (Delora); daughter, Susan Martha Murphy; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Services were private. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.