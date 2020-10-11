Martha JANSEN

JANSEN, Martha Darlene 68, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sept. 25, 2020. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and elementary school teacher. Darlene was born in Kosciusko, MS, graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1970 and obtained her Masters Degree from Delta State. She is survived by her son, Cory (Colette) Jansen; daughter, Erin (Chris) Stephen; mother, Janie Mann Jackson; sisters, Sherlene Robertson and Jelene Ellington. Her greatest joys in life are her five adoring grandchildren, Cruz, Ava, Caydence, Kori and Tucker, who affectionately call her "YaYa". A private celebration will be held in her honor.



