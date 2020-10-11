1/
Martha JANSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANSEN, Martha Darlene 68, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sept. 25, 2020. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and elementary school teacher. Darlene was born in Kosciusko, MS, graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1970 and obtained her Masters Degree from Delta State. She is survived by her son, Cory (Colette) Jansen; daughter, Erin (Chris) Stephen; mother, Janie Mann Jackson; sisters, Sherlene Robertson and Jelene Ellington. Her greatest joys in life are her five adoring grandchildren, Cruz, Ava, Caydence, Kori and Tucker, who affectionately call her "YaYa". A private celebration will be held in her honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved