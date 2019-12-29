Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Jerome Catholic Church
10895 Hamlin Blvd.
Largo, FL
More Obituaries for Martha ESPOSITO
Martha L. "Marte" ESPOSITO Obituary
70, of Seminole, FL, passed away surrounded by family on December 25, 2019, her favorite day of the year. She was born in Jackson, KY and raised in Cincinnati, OH before moving to Florida in 1980. She studied to be a paralegal prior to becoming a deputy at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, however, had to retire at the age of 49 when a virus required her to undergo a heart transplant. It is through Martha's sheer tenacity and moxie that she defied medical life expectancies of transplant patients, surviving just shy of 22 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Bobby Jean Cox; sisters, Glenna Bartley and Deborah Woolwine; and nephew, Joshua Cox. Martha is survived by her beloved husband and caregiver of 35 years, Michael Esposito and dog, "Blue"; sons, Lonnie Diers (Tammy) and John England (Aimee); brothers William Cox (Lisa), Harvey B. Cox (Peggy), and Wendall Cox (Donna); cousin "sister," Robyn Walk; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and 16 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, on Friday, January 3. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4 at Saint Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Boulevard, Largo. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
