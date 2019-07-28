Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
SWOAGER, Martha L.

81, Palm Harbor, Florida, died July 22, 2019. She was born in Oakdale, Pennsylvania and moved to Pinellas County in 1980. She was preceded in death by son, Jon, and is survived by children, Rick (Debby), Lori (Joe) Stanley, James (Sylvette); seven grandchildren, two great granddaughters. "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." Memorials may be made in her memory to The .

Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019
