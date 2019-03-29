McCANN, Martha Louise
"Marti" 92, of St. Petersburg passed away March 21, 2019. She is survived by children, Greg Schram (Linda) and Sharon Housholder (Jeff); stepchildren, Candy, Pam, Kevin, and Leslie; grandchildren, Sean, Charles, Chancie (Jordan), Chaney; great-grandchild, Lilla; and brother, Jerry Gerhard (Leigh). She is predeceased by husbands, Wilbur Schram and Murtaugh McCann; stepson, Shawn; and brother, Robert Gerhard. Marti will be greatly missed for her love of the arts, and great sense of humor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019