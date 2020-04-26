MADARAS, Martha Lynn age 68, of Wesley Chapel, FL passed away at the Rucki Hospice Care Center April 23, 2020. She was born August 17, 1951 in Frankfurt, Germany to parents Carl George Buttke and Dorothy Rose (Purbrick). Lynn was an all around amazing person with a tremendous sense of humor. She was caring and compassionate, willing to help anyone whether they were a friend or a total stranger. This compassion especially showed in her work as an EMT. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Carl George Buttke. She is survived by her loving husband, soulmate, and best friend of 46 years, David Michael Madaras; one son, Joshua Michael Madaras of Zephyrhills, FL; her mother, Dorothy Rose Buttke of Aurora, CO; one sister, Kathy Buttke (Bill) of Aurora, CO; and many other friends and loved ones. Lynn will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. Hodges Family Funeral Home www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020