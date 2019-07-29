Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Maria (Huska) Black. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

101, entered eternal rest on July 27, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Born in Newark, NJ, on January 9, 1918, she moved to Tampa in 1948 because her infant daughter was born with a developmental disability; her health requiring a warmer climate. From then on, Martha devoted her life to advocating and establishing services for developmentally disabled children and adults and to heightening community awareness of the needs and potential of these exceptional people. Martha and her husband were a founding family, with J. Clifford Mc Donald, in the establishment of the Hillsboro Association for Retarded Children and the Mc Donald's Training Center in Tampa. She was active in the movement for group homes and was a Special Olympics volunteer. Martha was President of the Forest Hills Garden Club, teaching gardening in elementary schools, and was an artist and a ballroom dancer. Martha is predeceased by her beloved husband, John, and daughter, Aileen. Left to mourn her passing are her loving niece, Carole Harper; nephew, Kenneth Kubik; nieces, Barbara Strickland, Barbara Johnson, Patricia Bosley; her extended loving family, Lydia Boiles, Sonia Roberts, Julie Krouse; and many caring friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. Church services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 am, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3712 El Prado Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, 1105 N. US Highway 301, Thonotosassa, Florida, 33592. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The ARC of Florida, 2898 Mahan Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32308, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, or a . Please sign the online guestbook at:



