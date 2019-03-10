Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
SWEENY, Martha Morrison

77, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 5, 2019 at Westminster Palms Nursing Center. Born and raised in Hartsville, South Carolina, she was a graduate of Coker College in Hartsville and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. After graduation, she worked for the State of Georgia, the Coca-Cola Company and the High Museum of Art, all in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archibald and Willie Morrison; brothers, Alex, Steve and Thomas Morrison. Martha is survived by her husband, James G. Sweeny; and several nieces and nephews. She was both an artist and a supporter of the arts, including the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, the Leepa-Rattner Museum, Tarpon Springs and Creative Clay, St Petersburg. Martha was also a member of the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College (ASPEC). A memorial celebration of Martha's Life will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Palm Room of Westminster Palms, 830 North Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
