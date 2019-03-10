SWEENY, Martha Morrison



77, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 5, 2019 at Westminster Palms Nursing Center. Born and raised in Hartsville, South Carolina, she was a graduate of Coker College in Hartsville and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. After graduation, she worked for the State of Georgia, the Coca-Cola Company and the High Museum of Art, all in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archibald and Willie Morrison; brothers, Alex, Steve and Thomas Morrison. Martha is survived by her husband, James G. Sweeny; and several nieces and nephews. She was both an artist and a supporter of the arts, including the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, the Leepa-Rattner Museum, Tarpon Springs and Creative Clay, St Petersburg. Martha was also a member of the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College (ASPEC). A memorial celebration of Martha's Life will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Palm Room of Westminster Palms, 830 North Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701.



