LONG, Martha N.
passed peacefully July 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1932. She was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Long. She leaves behind five children, William T. Long Jr. (Karen), Marcia DeClue, David Long (Debbie), Doug Long (Maurine), and Suzanne Olson (John); 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was considered as an extra 'mom' to many of her children's friends, and her love and inclusion of them into the family made a lasting impression impacting them as they developed into adults. Her love of travel enabled her and Bill to travel quite a bit seeing much of the world. Martha was active in the community and volunteered with Moffitt Cancer Center and Meals on Wheels. A private ceremony will be held by the family in late summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Life Path Hospice of Tampa Bay.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019