Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Martha Redwine "Poppy" 97, passed away March 16, 2020. She was born November 30, 1922 in Lexington, North Carolina to Charles Roscoe Redwine (18941952) and Cassie Lenora Clinard (18991972). Martha graduated from Lexington High School, Class of 1940 and Furman University, Class of 1944. She moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1945 where she taught first grade at Central Primary School and met her future husband, a dashing World War II combat pilot, William James Nelson, Lt. Col USAF. They were married June 1947. In 1957, the family moved to Kyushu, Japan arriving towards the end of the Occupation. While there, Martha absorbed the culture, studying Japanese language, doll making, dancing, and flower arranging. When the family returned to the United States, they settled in Tampa, Florida, and she became the highest-ranking US instructor in the Ikenobo School of Flower Arrangement. She taught second grade at Carrollwood Elementary School until her retirement in 1978. She embraced the real estate industry, becoming a Broker/Agent with Tam-Bay Realty and Better Homes and Garden Reality until retiring in 1986. Her interest in genealogy led to membership in DAR (Desota Chapter) and she published a book about her paternal family "Redwine Ancestors and Descendants". Martha was a member of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church and was instrumental in documenting the history of the church. She is survived by three children, William James Nelson Jr. (Audrey), Martha Elizabeth "Penny" Nelson, and Victoria Wassmer (Pete); four grandchildren, Brien Scott Nelson, Jessica Ryan Nelson, Stephanie Michelle Jourdenais, and George Mikel Jourdenais; four great-grandchildren, James Campbell Nelson, Charles Ludlow Nelson, Evalyn Audrey Nelson, and Parker Reese Fernandez. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William James Nelson Sr, who died October 21, 2012. Martha was a poet, and one of her poems was entitled "On That Day" about reuniting with her husband of over 65 years. "On that day I shall run with joy to meet you. And I will hold you in my arms again, forever. " So much love and a beautiful legacy. Per her wishes, Martha will be cremated and her ashes will be placed with her husband's at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church Columbarium (Tampa, Florida). A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the American Children's Home (

NELSON, Martha Redwine "Poppy" 97, passed away March 16, 2020. She was born November 30, 1922 in Lexington, North Carolina to Charles Roscoe Redwine (18941952) and Cassie Lenora Clinard (18991972). Martha graduated from Lexington High School, Class of 1940 and Furman University, Class of 1944. She moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1945 where she taught first grade at Central Primary School and met her future husband, a dashing World War II combat pilot, William James Nelson, Lt. Col USAF. They were married June 1947. In 1957, the family moved to Kyushu, Japan arriving towards the end of the Occupation. While there, Martha absorbed the culture, studying Japanese language, doll making, dancing, and flower arranging. When the family returned to the United States, they settled in Tampa, Florida, and she became the highest-ranking US instructor in the Ikenobo School of Flower Arrangement. She taught second grade at Carrollwood Elementary School until her retirement in 1978. She embraced the real estate industry, becoming a Broker/Agent with Tam-Bay Realty and Better Homes and Garden Reality until retiring in 1986. Her interest in genealogy led to membership in DAR (Desota Chapter) and she published a book about her paternal family "Redwine Ancestors and Descendants". Martha was a member of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church and was instrumental in documenting the history of the church. She is survived by three children, William James Nelson Jr. (Audrey), Martha Elizabeth "Penny" Nelson, and Victoria Wassmer (Pete); four grandchildren, Brien Scott Nelson, Jessica Ryan Nelson, Stephanie Michelle Jourdenais, and George Mikel Jourdenais; four great-grandchildren, James Campbell Nelson, Charles Ludlow Nelson, Evalyn Audrey Nelson, and Parker Reese Fernandez. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William James Nelson Sr, who died October 21, 2012. Martha was a poet, and one of her poems was entitled "On That Day" about reuniting with her husband of over 65 years. "On that day I shall run with joy to meet you. And I will hold you in my arms again, forever. " So much love and a beautiful legacy. Per her wishes, Martha will be cremated and her ashes will be placed with her husband's at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church Columbarium (Tampa, Florida). A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the American Children's Home ( www.ach-nc.org ), P.O. Box 1288, Lexington, North Carolina 27293-1288, or a . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations