Martha ODOM

ODOM, Martha Lane 82, passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 1, 2020, following a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry Wayne Odom; her daughter, Dawn Odom Lafferty (Steve); her son, Wayne Odom (Darlene); and four grandchildren; her sister, Sherry Everett; and her brother, Jeff Kiser. Her service will be held at 1st Baptist Church Indian Rocks, Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 am. Luncheon following for those with RSVP.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store