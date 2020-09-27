Martha SONN

SONN, Martha Marie Nichols 86, of Saint Petersburg passed away at home on Sept. 12, 2020. Marie was born in Oxford FL. to Beulah and William Nichols. She graduated from St. Pete. High in 1952, and as an RN in 1955 from SPJC. She retired from Bay Pines VA in 1994. Marie was married to Roy G. Sonn for 54 years. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Anderson (Wayne) of St. Petersburg; and a son, Roy Sonn of California; three grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel St. Petersburg on Tues, Sept 29 at 6 pm. View the full obit at www. memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Memorial Park F. H. 527-1196