Martha WHALEY

WHALEY, Martha Byrd 89, died June 25, 2020 in Wesley Chapel, Florida, where she lived with her husband at Beach House Assisted Living. Martha was a graduate of Elizabeth City High School. After school, she married William E. Whaley of Washington, DC, whose career as an officer in the United States Coast Guard brought them to live in places such as New York City, Baltimore, Galveston, and finally Tampa. Martha was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lutz, FL. A lifelong artist, Martha loved oil painting and making personalized birthday cards for her family, friends, and church community. She will be remembered for her service to her community through her church and civic organizations, her love of bingo and mystery novels, her storytelling, her sense of humor, her affinity for travel, and her impressive collection of frog decorations. She is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Addison and Cora Hardman Byrd; and sisters, Sybil Byrd Jones, Valerie Byrd Hall, and Patsy Mae Byrd Harrison. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William; daughter, JeanMarie and her husband Robin; daughter, Kim; four grandchildren, Kyle, Aryn, Crimson, and Lindsay; great-granddaughter, Camila Rose; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.



