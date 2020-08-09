1/1
Martha WHALEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHALEY, Martha Byrd 89, died June 25, 2020 in Wesley Chapel, Florida, where she lived with her husband at Beach House Assisted Living. Martha was a graduate of Elizabeth City High School. After school, she married William E. Whaley of Washington, DC, whose career as an officer in the United States Coast Guard brought them to live in places such as New York City, Baltimore, Galveston, and finally Tampa. Martha was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lutz, FL. A lifelong artist, Martha loved oil painting and making personalized birthday cards for her family, friends, and church community. She will be remembered for her service to her community through her church and civic organizations, her love of bingo and mystery novels, her storytelling, her sense of humor, her affinity for travel, and her impressive collection of frog decorations. She is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Addison and Cora Hardman Byrd; and sisters, Sybil Byrd Jones, Valerie Byrd Hall, and Patsy Mae Byrd Harrison. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William; daughter, JeanMarie and her husband Robin; daughter, Kim; four grandchildren, Kyle, Aryn, Crimson, and Lindsay; great-granddaughter, Camila Rose; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved