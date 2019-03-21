WHITE, Martha (Cubby)
St. Petersburg went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was a teacher's aide with the Pinellas County School Board. She is survived by her daughters, Rita Floyd, Patricia Jackson (Darryl), and Kimberly White; her sisters Barbara Shorter and Alice Ingram; and brothers, Arthur, Clarence, and Alton Cubby. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, 5:30-8 pm; family will receive friends 7-8 pm at Galilee MB Church, 505 35th St. S., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019