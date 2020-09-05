Martha WRIGHT

WRIGHT, Martha B. 93, passed away peacefully August 23, 2020. Martha was a long-time resident, mother, and piano teacher in Clearwater, FL with her husband of 61 years, Johns Cullen Wright. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Music from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL and a Master's degree from Teachers College, Columbia University, NY. A member of First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, she directed the Children's choir and accompanied the Chancel choir for several years. She was active in the local MTA and National Guild of Music Teachers. Marty and Cullen retired to Waynesville, NC to enjoy mountain living. Her love for nature and beautiful mountain scenery kept them there until their final move to Marietta, GA. Marty is survived by her four children, Cheryl Wright Riddell, Joan Wright, Lawrence Wright, and Leslie Wright Bradford as well as seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her brother, Mr. Phillip Barksdale.



