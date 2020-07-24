Martin CHANCE

CHANCE, Martin David passed July 14, 2020. He was born a force on August 7, 1957 in England to Maureen Chance. Martin and his mother soon immigrated to South Africa where he would spend his youth. As a young man he had a deep thirst for adventure which he satiated through motocross, traveling and ultramarathons. In his early 30s, Martin and his young family moved to America, which would become his home. He was a charismatic and enigmatic man who will be remembered for his resistance to follow any script as well as his many tall-tales. Late to almost everything in his life, Martin arrived uncharacteristically early to the end of his life. All of his most admirable traits live on in his children who survive him, Gregory Chance (Brittany) and Stephanie Chance (Greg); and his beloved grandchild, Nico Chance. Martin is also survived by his mother, Maureen Chance; and brothers, Chris and Peter Erasmus. It is with heavy hearts that we part with this complex, tenacious man who loved his own way. We hope that he has found a peace never afforded to him in this life and we also hope they have Formula one there.



