1/
Martin CHANCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHANCE, Martin David passed July 14, 2020. He was born a force on August 7, 1957 in England to Maureen Chance. Martin and his mother soon immigrated to South Africa where he would spend his youth. As a young man he had a deep thirst for adventure which he satiated through motocross, traveling and ultramarathons. In his early 30s, Martin and his young family moved to America, which would become his home. He was a charismatic and enigmatic man who will be remembered for his resistance to follow any script as well as his many tall-tales. Late to almost everything in his life, Martin arrived uncharacteristically early to the end of his life. All of his most admirable traits live on in his children who survive him, Gregory Chance (Brittany) and Stephanie Chance (Greg); and his beloved grandchild, Nico Chance. Martin is also survived by his mother, Maureen Chance; and brothers, Chris and Peter Erasmus. It is with heavy hearts that we part with this complex, tenacious man who loved his own way. We hope that he has found a peace never afforded to him in this life and we also hope they have Formula one there.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 24, 2020
Stephanie Chance
Daughter
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Chance Family for the loss of your loved one, Martin David, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKK
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved