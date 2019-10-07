Martin Cook

COOK, Martin 76, of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away Oct. 5, 2019. He is survived by sons, Michael and Kenneth Cook; grandchildren, Ethan, Sava, Basil, Constantine; nephew, Shawn; nieces, Vanessa, Erica, Eleni; predeceased by parents, Clarence and Jane Cook; and uncle, Pete Stathes. Visitation to be held Oct. 8, from 12 noon-1 pm at St. Andrews Orthodox Church, 4633 Glissade Dr., New Port Richey, FL, with services at 1 pm. Interment to be held in St. Tikhon Cemetery in Waymart, PA. Dobies FH/Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2019
