MERSINGER, Martin Joseph
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Joseph MERSINGER.
65, of Lutz, passed away March 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Boonmee Mersinger; daughters, Elizabeth Mersinger Valdez and Victoria Mersinger; son, Kevin Mersinger; grandchildren, Antonio and Devin Valdez, Zachary and Alyssa Helman; great-granddaughter, Avery Valdez; siblings, Donna Kuntzsch, Paul and Steve Mersinger and their respective families. Funeral Service is planned for April 26, 11:30 am at Florida National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 6, 2019