Martin MILTON

MILTON, Martin "Alan" 67, of Valrico, Florida, born on March 5, 1953 in Tampa, entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2020. He was a 1971 graduate of Plant High School in Tampa, and was the owner of Alan's Lawn Care. He was a loving husband, the best Daddy and Papa, a devoted son and a loyal brother. He was our protector, our rock, and the "fixer". He lived for his family and he made every day a fun adventure. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He is survived by his wife, Connie Dukes Milton; daughter, Jessica Paden of Valrico; granddaughters, Aria and Emma Litchfield; brother, Larry Milton of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Bonnie Powell (Danny) of Lithia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Betty Milton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4 from 6-8 pm, and Wednesday, August 5 from 9-11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 am. Masks are required, and for those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/HopewellFuneral
. Graveside committal to follow at Bloomingdale Cemetery, Valrico. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
.