OHMANN, Martin 65, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away May 22, 2020. Survived by children Martin, Kenny, Jackie, Dawn; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four siblings; the ex, Donna. Marty the one man party, Live young, die hard. Dobies FH/Congress



