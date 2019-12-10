SLAVNEY, Martin A. 88, USMC Korean War Veteran, of Clearwater, Florida was born on January 13, 1931 and pass- sed away on December 7, 2019. His service will be (today) 11 am, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Temple Ahavat Shalom, 1575 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, Florida 33683 with Rabbi Gary Klein, officiating. The family will receive friends at the temple from 10 am until service time. Full military honors, burial and graveside services are 2:30 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513 with Rabbi Klein, the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Team and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10209, to officiate. Please sign the guest book at www.veteransfuneralcare.com Veterans Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019