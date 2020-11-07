TEJEDOR, Maruja del Castillo "Mari" joined her Lord and Savior, and her husband, Dr. Antonio Tejedor, November 3, 2020. Mari was born in Sevilla, Spain September 18, 1934. She was the oldest daughter of Francisco del Castillo and Dolores "Lola" Lopez, who owned a small bakery. She excelled at math, accounting and was quick-witted and ambitious. At the tender age of twelve she was removed from school in order to help her parents with the family business. At age 18 she secured a much sought after position with the national telephone company in post-civil war Spain. The job afforded her the opportunity to gain her independence, while at the same time providing for her parents by helping with the bills and housework. Driven by her love for fashion she taught herself how to sew. With her hard-earned savings she would buy fabrics to sew the most beautiful dresses. At a bus stop in Sevilla, Spain in 1955, she caught the eye of a medical student, Antonio Tejedor. She was tall, elegant and beautiful. It was love at first sight for him and there started an eternal love story. They married after Antonio completed medical school. The couple moved to Montreal, Canada, where Antonio completed his residency in surgery. They lived in Montreal for seven years where the first two of her three children were born, her daughters Veronica and Maria Dolores "Loli". In 1970, Antonio and Mari moved to Tampa where her son Bonifacio Luis was born. She was a great wife to Antonio; she was his everything. For him there was no one more beautiful or more perfect than his Mari. Her home was filled with love and joy. Family and friends were always present to enjoy her wit, stories and food. Their love story lived on after Antonio's death in 1991. She made sure to honor his memory everyday by wearing his watch and carrying his picture in her wallet until her death. As a woman of faith, she would pray every day and ask Antonio for guidance with their three children. After him, there was no other. She was the best mother in the world to her three children. She referred to them as "mi rey" and "mi reinas". When it came to her children and husband, they were always first. She was an optimist and cheerleader, who always showered her children and family with words of affirmation and encouragement. One of her important life goals was to provide a good education to her children. She made sure to educate them in Catholic schools. All three of her children attended Villa Madonna School in Tampa, FL. Veronica and Loli graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names, and Bonifacio attended Mary Help of Christians and Tampa Catholic High School. She made sacrifices to put all three children through college and graduate school. It was of the upmost importance to instill in her children a strong Catholic faith. She provided them with the example of a strong belief in God and the virtues of her Catholic faith. She always prayed for their protection every time they left the house by blessing them with a kiss and the sign of the cross on their forehead. She taught them love, compassion, and respect for others. Most importantly, she instilled in them to not judge others by race, religion, sex, or social status. She was not a woman of her time because she was progressive and believed in the ability of women to achieve positions of leadership and power in the world. She wore sleeveless dresses in a place and time it was frowned upon and she admired women like Margaret Thatcher and Hillary Clinton. She stressed to her own daughters the lack of opportunities she had in her native Spain and vowed to ensure they would achieve an education that would enable them to make independent choices regarding their life's purpose. She was a proud American. She embraced the opportunities this nation provided to women and people of all social economic backgrounds. She considered it a privilege to live in this nation and was grateful for the possibilities it provided to her family. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Veronica Tejedor Alvarez and Maria Dolores "Loli" Tejedor and her son, Bonifacio Luis Tejedor; her sons-in-law, Dr. Juan Carlos Alvarez and Carlos Diez-Arguelles; and her daughter-in-law, Maleina Cruz-Tejedor; her grandchildren, Antonio Javier Tejedor, Sofia Isabella Tejedor, Adrian Antonio Alvarez, Luanna Diez-Arguelles, Anthony Diez-Arguelles, and Crisitina Diez-Arguelles; her sisters, Ana Del Castillo Lopez and Dolores "Lola" Del Castillo Urbano A catholic mass and service will be held at Mary Help of Christians Chapel in Tampa Saturday at 3 pm and burial to follow. Funeral arrangements are being done by: Brewer & Sons Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store