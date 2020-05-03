KASSED Ph.D, Col. Marvin William (Ret.) 86, died suddenly on April 24, 2020 at his home in Silver Spring, MD on Friday, April 24, 2020. Marvin was born in Providence, RI to Frank and Dorothy (Grossman) Kassed on September 4, 1933. He joined ROTC in college, played saxophone and clarinet in his University of Rhode Is land jazz band, and later became an Active Duty officer in the U.S. Army at Ft. Hood, TX with his first wife, Elaine (Hendricks) Kassed. Marvin later returned to Providence to manage his parents' shoe store, The Providence Shoe Box, to raise a family, and he continued his military career in the Army Reserve. He practiced family counseling in New Port Richey, FL for many years before moving to Maryland in 2019 to be closer to his daughter, Cheryl. Marvin loved people, reading, animals, nature, discussing current events, and going to dinner with Cheryl and her husband, Geoff Patton on Thursday nights. He always called Cheryl's dogs Nellie, Zoey, and Leo his "four-legged grandkids." He gifted his daughter with a love of shoes, learning, dogs, and a deep appreciation of jazz. At the time of his death, Marvin was congregant at Temple Emanuel in Kensington, MD. He is survived by daughter, Dr. Cheryl Kassed and husband, Geoff Patton, Silver Spring, MD; son, Steven Kassed and wife, Gail Kassed, East Greenwich, RI; and grandchildren, Josh Kassed, Leah Landry, Steven Kassed, Jesse Kassed and Noah Montanari; stepsons, Chris Montanari and Shawn Montanari; and sister, Linda Kassed Baer Nieberg and husband, Lew Nieberg. Sadly for Marvin and the family, the whereabouts of his third son, Robert Kassed, are unknown. A virtual memorial is being planned, but friends and family may view his obituary page and leave remarks at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/silver-spring-md/marvin-kassed-9148903.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.