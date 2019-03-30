|
JONES, Marvin Lester Sr.
78, life-long resident of Tampa, passed away March 27, 2019. Marvin was the beloved husband of Janis for over 54 years. He is survived by his children, Sheila (Mike) Noblin, Marvin (Don) Jones Jr., and Michael (Carol) Jones; his grandchildren, Jessica (Aly) Jones, Steven Jones, Amanda Jones, Caitlin (Sean) Watson, and Brandon Noblin; his brother, Billy (Lorraine) Jones; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis; his daughter, Lisa; his parents, Bill and Ruth Pass; and his brother, Kenneth. "Papa" will be in our hearts always and forever, and may he catch many big fish in heaven. Funeral service will take place 1 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at MacDonald Funeral Home, 10520 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Send online condolences to
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019