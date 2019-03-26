Marvin REININK

Obituary
REININK, Marvin

94, WWII veteran, passed away on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Pauline. He was preceded in death by his son, Marvin Jr. He is also survived by his daughter, Vicki (Del) Dornbos; grandsons, Todd (Rhonda) Dornbos, Jeff (Erin) Dornbos; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Berniece (Howard) Shoemaker; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm Thursday, March 28 at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, Madison St., New Port Richey, with visitation one hour prior.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2019
