RODER, Marvin 83, passed away October 20, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. Marvin was born in Tilden, Nebraska in 1937, the oldest son of John Roder and Clara Martin Roder. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cleo of Gainesville, Florida; two sons, Charles Roder of High Springs, Florida and Wayne Roder of Knoxville, Tennessee; three grandchildren; and his brother, Jim Roder of Gainesville, Georgia. Marvin served in the Florida National Guard for over 10 years. He was a dedicated employee of Continental Can Company for 30 years. Marvin loved NASCAR, camping, golf, and anything to do with cars. A small graveside service will be held at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 26. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzeheimer's Association at alz.org
.