1/
Marvin RODER
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODER, Marvin 83, passed away October 20, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. Marvin was born in Tilden, Nebraska in 1937, the oldest son of John Roder and Clara Martin Roder. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cleo of Gainesville, Florida; two sons, Charles Roder of High Springs, Florida and Wayne Roder of Knoxville, Tennessee; three grandchildren; and his brother, Jim Roder of Gainesville, Georgia. Marvin served in the Florida National Guard for over 10 years. He was a dedicated employee of Continental Can Company for 30 years. Marvin loved NASCAR, camping, golf, and anything to do with cars. A small graveside service will be held at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 26. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzeheimer's Association at alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved