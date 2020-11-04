THORNE, Marvin Yowell Largo, passed away Sep. 25, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born Dec. 29, 1930 in Elm City, NC, he is predeceased by his father, William Carl Thorne; his mother, Mary Elizabeth "Bettie" Thorne; and his wife of 64 years, Gladys Brown "Brownie" Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Joan Elizabeth Thorne Baker of Largo, FL; and his son, James "Jim" Andrew Thorne of Orlando, FL. Marvin graduated from NC State with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, and furthered his education with a Master Degree. He served his country as Captain in the US Air Force and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged after serving 4 1/2 years. He worked for Malpar located outside of Washington DC, then moved to Florida in 1960 along with his family to work for Honeywell in the Aerospace Division. Retiring in 1992. His favorite hobbies were fishing, playing duplicate bridge earning many Masterpoints, and loved doing crossword puzzles, cryptograph and Sudoku. He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Clearwater. He was a member of the Good Hope group who welcomed people to Church Service, Church Council Member, and was a Teacher of the Adult Bible Study Friendship Class. He enjoyed breakfast on Wednesdays and Sundays with all his friends. A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Good Sam Fund at the First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society
.