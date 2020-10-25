1/
Marvin WEATHERS
WEATHERS, Marvin A. Jr. passed away peacefully on October, 13, 2020 at age 86. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Newell; and son, Mark. He was the son of Marvin A. Weathers and Frances Ellen Hartzog. He served in the Army then graduated from USC in his home state of South Carolina. He retired as a partner from KPMG after 30 years. He then enjoyed eight years with Publix Corp. as an asset manager of employee pension funds. Marvin was known for his integrity, kindness, and generosity. He will be missed by all who knew him. Private services held October 23, 2020.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
