KIGHT, Mary A.



99, passed away June 26, 2019. Mary was born May 23, 1920 in Chicago, IL. She moved to Brooksville in 1989, and married Charles "Chuck" Kight. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Josephine Battaglia; five brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Pat (Ray) Matuszewski; stepgranddaughter, Becky (Derek) Meiresonne; two step great-grandchildren, Emily and Thayer; nephews, Richard (Vicky) Hlady, Russell (Rosa) Hlady; niece, Jo Marie (Ron) Stave; caregivers and niece, Ruth and nephew, Don Barrett; and a very special neighbor, Kenny Duncan, who was always there when she needed help. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzehemiers Association. A Visitation will be held at Turner Funeral Home, Monday, July 8, 3-5 pm, 14360 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34609. A service will be held at Turner Funeral Home, Tuesday, July 9, 10 am, with service at 11 am, and burial to follow.

