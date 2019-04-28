GAGANIS, Mary Alice
79, of Largo, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael J. Gaganis. She is survived by her two stepdaughters, Georgia Greene (Roland) and Pauline Brockman (Mike); three step grandchildren, Amanda Olesen (Derek), Kim and Brent Brockman. She is also survived by two step great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Honoring her wishes there will be no services. Interment will be at Bay Pines Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019