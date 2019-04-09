HVOZDOVICH, Mary Ann
|
87, of Safety Harbor, died April 6, 2019. Born in Homestead, PA she was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. As a member of St. John's Cathedral in Munhall, PA and St. Therese in St. Petersburg, she devoted her life to Christ and the church. She was an avid sports fan. Survivors include her son, Mark and his wife, Jeanine; a sister, Frances Sweeney; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Ian, and Emma. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 11, at Brett Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. Divine Liturgy will be 10:00 am, Friday, at St. Therese Byzantine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice. On line guestbook at:
