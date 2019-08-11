McMurtrey, Mary Ann Proctor 86, joined her husband, Tom, on Aug. 6, 2019. Mary Ann was born Dec. 10, 1932 to William and Lillian Proctor in Savannah, GA. She had a long successful career working as a realtor in Clearwater, FL, where she resided with her family for 60 years. Mary Ann left a legacy as an amazing and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend. She had an absolute passion for life. She left a positive impact on so many people with her southern charm, humor, and social grace. She is survived by her sister, Billye Hanan; her children, Diane Bordner (Ray), Brad McMurtrey (Kelly), and Leslie McMurtrey (Warren King); her grandchildren, Elizabeth Von Neumann, James Higgs, Corder McMurtrey and Kendall McMurtrey; and four-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension located in Clearwater, FL, 11 am, on Aug. 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension and Hospice of the Suncoast. .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019