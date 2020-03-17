NOWICKI, Mary Ann 88, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away after a short illness on February 21, 2020. She is survived by her nieces, Debbie (Casey) Hancock, Donna (William) Snyder, Douglas Whitacre; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her friends and caregivers, Donald and Paula Walker. Mary Ann retired from ValPak of Largo. A memorial mass will be held at St. Jude Cathedral on March 18 at 1:30 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2020