Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121

TYRE, Mary Ann



A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister, Mary Ann Kenis, age 87, died July 25, 2019 at Life Path Hospice in Ruskin, Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, Sam Kenis and Marinica Clostermery; sister, Chrysanthe O'Neill; brothers, George Kenis and Nick Kenis.



Mary is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wallace Lee Tyre of Brandon, Florida; son, Mark Tyre and his wife Mari Tyre of Apollo Beach, Florida; daughter, Dana Drago and her partner Charles Claud of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Malia Arecchi, Kai Drago, and Nicole Tyre; and four great-grandchildren.



Born and raised in Sanford, Florida, Mary attended Seminole High School where she met and dated her husband Wallace. Mary was very giving of her time and worked for The Spring Women's Shelter, Meals on Wheels and other charitable organizations including her church, Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Valrico, Florida. She was a member of the Eastern Star and very proud wife of a United States Air Force Veteran. Mary was the ultimate Tampa Bay Buccaneer's fan, having only missed two games in thirty years of being a season ticket holder. If attending her church service on August 1, she would be thrilled for everyone to wear their Buccaneer gear. She loved her country and her patriotism was unquestionable.



Mary will be terribly missed but will be in our hearts forever. Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Road, Valrico, FL 33594. Visitation is at 9 am with service at 10 am. Graveside burial for family only will be at Sarasota National Cemetery following the church service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, in Mary's name, would be appreciated.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019

