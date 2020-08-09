Mary ARGUELLES

1/1
ARGUELLES, Mary Hughes 80, of Weeki Wachee, was given eternal peace July 27, 2020. An incredible mother of five children, Joseph Arguelles, Michael Arguelles, Gregory Arguelles, Danette Arguelles, and Mark Arguelles; and daughter of Irene and William Hughes, she is survived by her children, Michael, Danette, Mark; brothers, Bob and Fred Hughes; sister, Debbie Gonzalez; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a constant source of love and devotion to her family and church, St. Frances X. Cabrini Catholic Church as well as a an active member of the CCW and craft club. She left us with fond memories and the inspiration of how to live a good and meaningful life. She will be truly missed and remembered by her family and friends.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
