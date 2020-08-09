Mary ARGUELLES

ARGUELLES, Mary Hughes 80, of Weeki Wachee, was given eternal peace July 27, 2020. An incredible mother of five children, Joseph Arguelles, Michael Arguelles, Gregory Arguelles, Danette Arguelles, and Mark Arguelles; and daughter of Irene and William Hughes, she is survived by her children, Michael, Danette, Mark; brothers, Bob and Fred Hughes; sister, Debbie Gonzalez; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a constant source of love and devotion to her family and church, St. Frances X. Cabrini Catholic Church as well as a an active member of the CCW and craft club. She left us with fond memories and the inspiration of how to live a good and meaningful life. She will be truly missed and remembered by her family and friends.



