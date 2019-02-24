Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HALE, Mary Auvil



of Dade City, a fourth generation Floridian, died Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 101. She was the fifth of the nine children of Col. Arthur Lee Auvil and Ruby Sealy Auvil.



Mary was born and raised in Dade City. She was educated in the local schools, and she attended Stetson University where she became a member of Delta Delta Delta Fraternity. During World War II, she worked for Selective Service in Dade City, and then in West Palm Beach as Clerk of Selective Service.



In 1943, she married Frederick Julien Hale of Tampa, who was then serving in the Army Air Corps. They had two daughters, Marie and Julie.



After the war they moved to the Miami area, where they made a number of lifelong friends. Mary was active in the community, belonging to among other groups, the Coral Gables Junior Women's Club and the Tri Delta Alumnae Association.



In 1955, the family moved to Dade City. Next to time spent with family, one of Mary's greatest pleasures was her 50-year membership in "The Bridge Club" along with seven of her dearest friends. She cherished the many overseas trips she made with her daughters.



Mary served on the Board of Trustees of the Pioneer Florida Museum and was a longtime supporter of the Dade City Main Street Program. She was also a member of the Magnolia Circle of the Dade City Garden Club. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dade City.



Mary is survived by her daughters, Marie Hale Melaugh and Julie Hale; grandson, Burton Melaugh; and nieces and nephews; including special niece, Hope Ross. She leaves a host of friends, and will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and kindness. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church (



Arrangements by Hodges Family Funeral Home, 301 Chapel, Dade City, FL.

