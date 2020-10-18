Mary Baird

BAIRD, Mary Hauck 106, of Brooksville, FL, passed away peacefully, October 8, 2020. Mary was born in Golden Valley, ND. Her father, Fred Hauck, was of German descent and immigrated from Russia when he was 18 years old. He and his wife, Christina, homesteaded a ranch there that was continued by the Hauck family until 2004. He became a citizen of the U.S. a few years after his arrival. Mary was quite proud of her family and their accomplishments. Mary was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corp during WWII. She was a registered nurse in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa for 40 plus years. She specialized in the field of mental health. She was instrumental in changing the methods by which the mentally ill were treated at that time to a more dignified manner. She also was the director at several hospitals. She held several administrative positions for the Federal Government prior to becoming a nurse, including working for the FDR administration and had the honor of knowing his wife. After retiring from nursing, she became a realtor in Florida and enjoyed that work also. Mary married her true love and best friend, Francis L. Baird on her 68th birthday and they resided happily in Brooksville, FL. She was a very accomplished and passionate woman about many things. She loved the United States and enjoyed being politically active. She never forgot love of her family and the ranch life she grew up with in North Dakota. She was also a Christian woman who believed in the word of God and living her life accordingly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis L. Baird; parents, Fred and Christina (Krein) Hauck; sisters, Elsie Keogh (Robert) and Maggie Lindquist (Clarence); brothers, Albert, August, and Edward Hauck (Doris). She is survived by her nieces, Faye Keogh, Claire Schwalbe (Don), and Marissa Hauck; nephews, Robert Keogh (Priscilla), Brooks Keogh, Jim Lindquist (Marlene), Dennis Lindquist, Dean Lindquist (Debbie), and Craig Hauck; many great nieces and nephews; her daughter-in-law, Dotty Baird; and her loving caregivers, Gail Ball (Randy) and Dorothy Harkin (Butch). A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Brooksville Wesleyan Church. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com