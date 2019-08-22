Service Information Boza & Roel Funeral Home 4730 North Armenia Avenue Tampa , FL 33603 (813)-877-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

BARRON, Mary Jane 89, of Tampa, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born and raised in Tampa, she was a 1948 graduate of Hillsborough High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Iredell and E. Lloyd Black, and her brother Robert Black. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her nine children and their spouses, Jeri (Pete), Danny (Florelle), Jodie (Barry), Janie, David (Michelle), Joe (Amanda), Jesse (Gerry Lynn), Julie (Tony), Jennifer (Jay); sixteen grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan (Rachel), Casey, China, Bianca, Maddie, Margaret (Alejandro), Hollyann (Ross), Cody (Kaitlynn), Joshua, Selena, Gabbie, Nick, Eleanor, Charlotte, Phillip; four great-grandchil- dren, Austin, Riley, Hailey, and Raegan. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved decorating and had over thirty-five trees, each a different color and adorned with matching decorations, creating a Christmas wonderland for us all to enjoy. Mary was a dancer, clogger, loved moons and working in her enchanted back yard garden. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Services will be on Saturday at 12 pm at the funeral home and at 1:30 pm graveside at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

