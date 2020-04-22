BASNIGHT, Mary Carroll of St. Pete Beach, FL pas-sed away April 7, 2020 at her home. Born April 29, 1940 in Olean, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion (Powers) Heister. Surviving are her children, Ann Marie Sitter (Fred) Tompkins, William (Lori) Russo, and Mary Beth Moyer; a brother; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister. The family gratefully suggests donations towards a nursing scholarship that will be set up in Mary's name to The Kathi Ward Foundation, (716) 372-2106, Olean, NY.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2020