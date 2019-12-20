BELL, Mary Eleanor (Smith) 93, born on March 14, 1926 in Weston Massachusetts, died December 17, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James R. Bell; and is survived by her daughters, Alice Cohen (Alan), Rhonda Gibney (Jim); her two granddaughters, Jamie Smith (Cory), Leah Ulm (Jason); and her great-grandson, Jackson Ryan Smith. Mary found her occupational calling as a sterilization technician for 27 years in the dental office of her son-in-law but her life's work was tending to her family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019