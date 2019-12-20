Mary BELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BELL.
Service Information
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1214 Wendy Court
Spring Hill, FL
34607
(352)-684-5334
Obituary
Send Flowers

BELL, Mary Eleanor (Smith) 93, born on March 14, 1926 in Weston Massachusetts, died December 17, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James R. Bell; and is survived by her daughters, Alice Cohen (Alan), Rhonda Gibney (Jim); her two granddaughters, Jamie Smith (Cory), Leah Ulm (Jason); and her great-grandson, Jackson Ryan Smith. Mary found her occupational calling as a sterilization technician for 27 years in the dental office of her son-in-law but her life's work was tending to her family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.