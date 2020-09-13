Mary BENNETT

BENNETT, Mary Elizabeth (Cullis) Born April 30, 1954, passed away very unexpectedly August 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John F. Cullis and Joanne (Dunn) Cullis and wife of the late Benjamin Bennett of Youngstown, Ohio. Born and raised in Brookhaven Pennsylvania, Mary attended The Shipley Preparatory School and later went on to Dennison College, where she pursed her passion and love for theater. Mary traveled the world with her husband by her side. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and best friend to those she loved and those who loved her. Her life's journey will never be forgotten and her hardships a lesson for everyone. Her smile would light up a room and brighten everyone's day. I hope she knows just how loved she was by everyone and how she will be missed every day. We all love you, Mom. Your always said, "Success does not make happiness, happiness make success." Hubbellfuneralhome.com



