age 77, of Spring Hill, FL passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born in Mount Holly, NJ to the late George and Mary Conover. Mary retired as an LPN from Bayonet Point Health and Rehabilitation in Hudson, FL. She was an active member of Faith Community Baptist Church in Shady Hills since she moved to Florida in 1978. She is preceded in death by husband, Michael Toohey; husband, John W Frenger Jr.; brother, William George Conover Jr. Survivors include, children, Michael William (Beth Ann) Toohey, Charles Lawrence (Carrie) Toohey, Debbie Olsen, Doris Dahl, David Allen (Sonia) Toohey; stepson, Alfred Toohey; sisters, Florence Ethel McNew, Patricia Margaret Conover; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved family dog, Suzy. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13h, from 9:30- 11:30 am at Turner Funeral Home in Spring Hill, FL. A service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL.

