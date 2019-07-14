TUCKER, Mary Beth (Sarven)
of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother, Esther Ballard Sarven and her father, George N. Sarven. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Tucker Wood; son-in-law, John Wood; daughter, Laura Lee Tucker Morris; her son-in-law, Scott Morris; grandchildren, Lauren Morris and Andrew Morris. There will be a service on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 am, in St. Mary's Chapel at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, 140 4th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice House & Palliative Care, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162. A full obit and online guestbook can be found at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019