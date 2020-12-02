1/1
Mary BROWN
BROWN, Mary L. passed away November 23, 2020. Mary was born in Hinesville, GA. And raised in St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by her sisters, Bishop Nara Dissaw, Hattie Brown, and Cassie F. Taylor; brothers, Alton Fraser and Hamer Smith Jr.; many loving and caring nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday Dec. 4, 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday December 5, 2020, 11 am at Shiloh F.B.H. Church of God of the Americas, 4327 17th Ave. S. In Lieu of flowers please send donation to Suncoast Hospice. The family would like to thank the Orange Team of Suncoast Hospice; Dr. Frank Hurd, O.D. and Staff, and Dr. Lyndon Soe and staff Marina Village. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shiloh F.B.H. Church of God of the Americas,
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
