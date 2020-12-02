BROWN, Mary L. passed away November 23, 2020. Mary was born in Hinesville, GA. And raised in St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by her sisters, Bishop Nara Dissaw, Hattie Brown, and Cassie F. Taylor; brothers, Alton Fraser and Hamer Smith Jr.; many loving and caring nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday Dec. 4, 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday December 5, 2020, 11 am at Shiloh F.B.H. Church of God of the Americas, 4327 17th Ave. S. In Lieu of flowers please send donation to Suncoast Hospice. The family would like to thank the Orange Team of Suncoast Hospice; Dr. Frank Hurd, O.D. and Staff, and Dr. Lyndon Soe and staff Marina Village. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store