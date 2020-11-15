BRUCE, Mary Margaret "Sue" 71, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born in Cumberland, MD. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret C. (Grabenstein) Wolford; her father, Willard W. Wolford; and her sister, Ursula A. (Wolford) Yonker. She is survived by her husband, Jim Bruce; her daughters, Cathy Delemeester and Chrisy Jones; brother, Lawrence (wife Jean) step-son, Jamie Bruce; six grandchildren; and countless family and friends. She was a courageous mother, nurturing grandma (her grandchildren called her "gagaw") and most of all a loving wife. She will be deeply missed.



