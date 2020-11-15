1/1
Mary BRUCE
BRUCE, Mary Margaret "Sue" 71, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born in Cumberland, MD. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret C. (Grabenstein) Wolford; her father, Willard W. Wolford; and her sister, Ursula A. (Wolford) Yonker. She is survived by her husband, Jim Bruce; her daughters, Cathy Delemeester and Chrisy Jones; brother, Lawrence (wife Jean) step-son, Jamie Bruce; six grandchildren; and countless family and friends. She was a courageous mother, nurturing grandma (her grandchildren called her "gagaw") and most of all a loving wife. She will be deeply missed.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

