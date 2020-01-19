CAMPBELL, Mary Kay 88, of Riverview, Florida formerly of Normal, Illinois, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019. She was a member and active volunteer at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed painting, ceramics, singing, reading, and cooking. She had a wonderful sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. She is preceded in death by her six siblings, Babe Rose Rudat, Joseph Fesi, Johnny Fesi, Janet Davis, Anita Fesi, and Vivian Fesi. Mary is survived by her loving family, daughter, Kathy Simms, son-in-law Van Simms; grandchildren, Bailey Parker and Blake Rodgers, Jake Simms and Olivia Wolfe, and Sydney and Edward Parmi; and great-grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxton, Avery, Cayden, and Casey. Services will be held Saturday, January 25, at 10 am located at Stephen Catholic Church. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020