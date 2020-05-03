Mary Campoli
CAMPOLI, Mary Jane It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing, Wednesday April 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She joins her husband and best friend of 70 years, Jim, but will be greatly missed by her children, Jim (Liz), Nanette (Bill), Deb (Joe), Diane (Jeff), John (Gabe), and Doug (Michelle). She will also be fondly remembered by her 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Service will be held graveside with family Saturday May 2, 2 pm at Sylvan Abby Memorial Park, 2860 Sunsetpoint Rd., Clearwater FL. Mary Jane (Houghton) Campoli was born on December 22, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. She married Jim Campoli on September 11, 1948, and nurtured a large and loving family. It was Mary Jane's unwavering support that enabled Jim to realize his passion of fencing while also having a successful work career and enjoying a rich family life. She loved beauty and was a lifelong gardener, competitive bowler, active in her community and enjoyed spending time with her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Hollowayfuneralhomefl.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
