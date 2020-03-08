Mary Cannella

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL
33617
(813)-988-9200
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Garden of Memories
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
CANNELLA, Mary Greco 90, born in Ybor City, FL, passed into eternal life March 5, 2020. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved dearly by everyone who knew her. She had a very beautiful and sweet spirit, and dearly loved her Lord, Jesus. A graveside service will be held at 10 am, Friday, April 10, 2020 at Garden of Memories, Tampa. Please contact the family for details if you would like to attend. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
